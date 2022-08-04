Here's The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Washington

When you think about cookies, chances are chocolate chip is the first thing that comes to mind. This classic flavor can be found at just about any bakery or dessert shop selling cookies.

Eat This, Not That! got curious and worked with Yelp to find the best chocolate chip cookies in every state. They determined their list by identifying eateries "with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'chocolate chip cookie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chocolate chip cookie.'"

The most delicious chocolate cookies in Washington can be found at Hello Robin! Writers explain:

"From the moment you stroll into this cheerful, cozy bakeshop, you're bound to be hit with the aroma of cookies baking in the oven—because the team is constantly making new batches throughout the day. This means your odds of getting one while it's still warm are pretty good. Traditionalists will appreciate the top-selling classic chocolate chip, while health-conscious eaters might prefer the whole wheat version with sea salt. And, if you're feeling bold, go for the citrusy, spicy orange habanero chocolate chip cookie. Kick things up a notch by making it a Chipwich with vanilla bean, coffee, or salted caramel ice cream (among other flavors)."