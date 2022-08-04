Here's What Aaron Rodgers Said About Reconciling With Estranged Family
By Jason Hall
August 4, 2022
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's willing to make amends with his estranged family.
During a recent appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers addressed his publicized fallout with his parents and two brothers, saying he had a "deep gratitude for the way I was raised" and that he had "no bitterness in my heart."
"I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point," Rodgers said via TMZ Sports. "But, it's a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who's wrong or who's right is just a game I've never wanted to play and still don't want to play."
"The most important thing for me is deep love and gratitude for them, and for the lessons I learned, and for the way I was raised, and hope for the future," Rodgers added. "But, who knows what that future is gonna look like, when it's gonna look like, when time is gonna come."
"But, I have no bitterness in my heart. I have no resentment," Rodgers said. "I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned, and the fact that if I hadn't been raised that way -- all the good and all the frustrating -- there's no way I'd be sitting here today."
Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons and recently signed a three-year, $150.8 million deal as part of a four-year extension with the Packers earlier in the offseason.
In March, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal, including $153 million guaranteed, which will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history and reduce his cap number.
Rodgers' new deal with Green Bay was initially reported by McAfee, who cited, "my source(s)," seemingly a tongue-in-cheek reference to Rodgers notifying him personally.
McAfee did, however, refute the four-year $200 million deal reported by Rapoport -- another frequent guest on his show -- as "not accurrate... according to my sources."
"BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end," McAfee tweeted.
BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022
There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way.
Retirement was a real consideration & in the end
🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL
On March 7, a source confirmed to ESPN that the Packers offered Rodgers a new contract that would change the NFL's quarterback market amid his looming decision on his future with the franchise.
Green Bay was set to enter the new NFL year more than $27 million over the salary cap and was expected to offer Rodgers a new deal during the offseason amid reports that he could seek other options.