Here's What Aaron Rodgers Said About Reconciling With Estranged Family

"The most important thing for me is deep love and gratitude for them, and for the lessons I learned, and for the way I was raised, and hope for the future," Rodgers added. "But, who knows what that future is gonna look like, when it's gonna look like, when time is gonna come."

"But, I have no bitterness in my heart. I have no resentment," Rodgers said. "I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned, and the fact that if I hadn't been raised that way -- all the good and all the frustrating -- there's no way I'd be sitting here today."

Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons and recently signed a three-year, $150.8 million deal as part of a four-year extension with the Packers earlier in the offseason.

In March, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal, including $153 million guaranteed, which will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history and reduce his cap number.

Rodgers' new deal with Green Bay was initially reported by McAfee, who cited, "my source(s)," seemingly a tongue-in-cheek reference to Rodgers notifying him personally.

McAfee did, however, refute the four-year $200 million deal reported by Rapoport -- another frequent guest on his show -- as "not accurrate... according to my sources."

"BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end," McAfee tweeted.