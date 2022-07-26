Aaron Rodgers Makes Viral Entrance At Packers' Training Camp
By Jason Hall
July 26, 2022
Aaron Rodgers made a Con Air-inspired entrance during the first day of the Green Bay Packers' training camp on Tuesday (July 26) and social media can't get enough of it.
The Packers shared a video on their verified Twitter account showing Rodgers, dressed in a white undershirt and jeans a la Nicolas Cage's character Cameron Poe, dropping his bag and flipping his hair as he walks into the team's facility in slow motion.
The 31-second clip quickly went viral as numerous Twitter users responded to the reigning two-time MVP's entrance, including former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who features the Packers quarterback on his weekly 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' segments during the NFL season.
"This dude is gonna go.. BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK ISN’T HE?" McAfee quote-tweeted in response to the video.
Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons and recently signed a three-year, $150.8 million deal as part of a four-year extension with the Packers earlier in the offseason.
In March, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers agreed to terms on a four-year, $200 million deal, including $153 million guaranteed, which will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history and reduce his cap number.
Rodgers' new deal with Green Bay was initially reported by McAfee, who cited, "my source(s)," seemingly a tongue-in-cheek reference to Rodgers notifying him personally.
McAfee did, however, refute the four-year $200 million deal reported by Rapoport -- another frequent guest on his show -- as "not accurrate... according to my sources."
"BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end," McAfee tweeted.
On March 7, a source confirmed to ESPN that the Packers offered Rodgers a new contract that would change the NFL's quarterback market amid his looming decision on his future with the franchise.
Green Bay was set to enter the new NFL year more than $27 million over the salary cap and was expected to offer Rodgers a new deal during the offseason amid reports that he could seek other options.