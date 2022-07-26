Aaron Rodgers Makes Viral Entrance At Packers' Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers made a Con Air-inspired entrance during the first day of the Green Bay Packers' training camp on Tuesday (July 26) and social media can't get enough of it.

The Packers shared a video on their verified Twitter account showing Rodgers, dressed in a white undershirt and jeans a la Nicolas Cage's character Cameron Poe, dropping his bag and flipping his hair as he walks into the team's facility in slow motion.

The 31-second clip quickly went viral as numerous Twitter users responded to the reigning two-time MVP's entrance, including former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who features the Packers quarterback on his weekly 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' segments during the NFL season.



"This dude is gonna go.. BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK ISN’T HE?" McAfee quote-tweeted in response to the video.