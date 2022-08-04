Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried

Authorities in Alabama are working to capture a kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office animal control deputies have launched a search alongside Bigham Farms and Exotics to locate a kangaroo that was spotted along Rose Boulevard on Tuesday (August 2), WVTM reports.

Bigham Farms specified that the kangaroo did not escape from its facility, rather from the Fayette County area in a post shared on its Facebook page.

"We have been asked for some assistance catching the Tuscaloosa kangaroo," the post stated. "It is very important not to approach him if you see him. Keep a distance so he does not take off. Last known sighting was suppose to be Rose Blvd."