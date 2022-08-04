Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Treatment

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Beauty is pain and Kim Kardashian knows that. In a recent Instagram Story, the socialite gave fans some insight on exactly what it takes to have the "perfect body." "This is a game changer," she wrote over a photo showing a close-up shot of her red belly after undergoing a tightening treatment. "I did morpheous [SIC} laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami 's spa @gpsaesthetics"

She went on to praise the treatment. "I think this is my fave laser," before candidly adding, "but it's painful lol but worth it!"

Photo: Instagram/@KimKardashian

According to Yes Cosmetic Surgery, "the device creates tiny, controlled wounds to the skin's upper layers at a depth that is customized for each patient." Another website also points out the treatment is most effective for "people who lost a considerable amount of weight through surgery or who are battling to remedy sagging skin due to the effects of aging, post-pregnancy, or hereditary conditions."

The candid Instagram post comes after Kim showed off her makeup-free face to show fans her morning skincare routine. The Kardashians star posted the video to Instagram as part of the promo for her new skincare line SKKN by Kim. She also got her mom Kris Jenner to show off her nighttime skincare routine, which also showed the momager without makeup.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.