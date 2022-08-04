Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Treatment

Beauty is pain and Kim Kardashian knows that. In a recent Instagram Story, the socialite gave fans some insight on exactly what it takes to have the "perfect body." "This is a game changer," she wrote over a photo showing a close-up shot of her red belly after undergoing a tightening treatment. "I did morpheous [SIC} laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami 's spa @gpsaesthetics"

She went on to praise the treatment. "I think this is my fave laser," before candidly adding, "but it's painful lol but worth it!"