Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had 'Painful' Stomach Tightening Treatment
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 4, 2022
Beauty is pain and Kim Kardashian knows that. In a recent Instagram Story, the socialite gave fans some insight on exactly what it takes to have the "perfect body." "This is a game changer," she wrote over a photo showing a close-up shot of her red belly after undergoing a tightening treatment. "I did morpheous [SIC} laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami 's spa @gpsaesthetics"
She went on to praise the treatment. "I think this is my fave laser," before candidly adding, "but it's painful lol but worth it!"
According to Yes Cosmetic Surgery, "the device creates tiny, controlled wounds to the skin's upper layers at a depth that is customized for each patient." Another website also points out the treatment is most effective for "people who lost a considerable amount of weight through surgery or who are battling to remedy sagging skin due to the effects of aging, post-pregnancy, or hereditary conditions."
The candid Instagram post comes after Kim showed off her makeup-free face to show fans her morning skincare routine. The Kardashians star posted the video to Instagram as part of the promo for her new skincare line SKKN by Kim. She also got her mom Kris Jenner to show off her nighttime skincare routine, which also showed the momager without makeup.