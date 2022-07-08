Kim Kardashian Reveals Reason North Held Up 'Stop' Sign During Fashion Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 8, 2022
Kim Kardashian and North West stunned at Paris Couture Week but many noticed North holding a sign that read "Stop." Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal the reason behind it. Along with pictures of her looks in Paris, Kim explained, "As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom." She also revealed that holding the sign during the Jean Pual Gaultier Couture Show was all North's idea. , "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."
Kim also surprised Paris Couture Week attendees by making a surprise appearance on the Balenciaga runway. She was joined by fellow superstars Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Bella Hadid, and the legendary Naomi Campbell. North West also had a moment of her own when she was spotted wearing some of her father, Kanye West's clothing. The nine-year-old proves she's her dad's biggest fan by rocking one of his coveted vintage jackets.
North recently celebrated her 9th birthday and the Kardashians went all out for her. Days before her actual birth date, North helped Kim plan an extravagant Kuromi-themed birthday bash. On the actual day, her grandma Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share adorable family photos and celebrate her granddaughter.