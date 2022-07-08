Kim Kardashian Reveals Reason North Held Up 'Stop' Sign During Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian and North West stunned at Paris Couture Week but many noticed North holding a sign that read "Stop." Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal the reason behind it. Along with pictures of her looks in Paris, Kim explained, "As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom." She also revealed that holding the sign during the Jean Pual Gaultier Couture Show was all North's idea. , "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."