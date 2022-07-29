Kris Jenner Shows Off Makeup-Free Face In New Skincare Routine Video
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 29, 2022
Kris Jenner went makeup-free to support her daughter Kim Kardashian's new skincare products called Skkn by Kim. In the new video posted on Kim's Instagram, the "Momager" shows off the nighttime skincare routine. "[Kris Jenner] gives us a glimpse into her nighttime routine with SKKN BY KIM," the caption for the video reads. "We have to know - do you apply your Eye Cream in the same order as Kris or Kim?"
“I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing,” Kris says in the video before using a cleanser to remove all of her makeup at the end of the day,.
The Kardashians star also gave viewers an "old school" pro-tip by using the products not only on her face but on her neck as well. "I think it's really important, especially as you get older. Kris ends the video in a gray robe and matching headband. "And we're ready for bed!" she concludes.
Fans flocked to the comments to discuss how great Kris looked without makeup. "Kris looking naturally beautiful. Love to see it," one fan commented. "So beautiful even without makeup!” According to Page Six, the last time Kris went all natural was back in March 2019, when she snapped a post-haircut selfie for Instagram.
Kris Jenner will be back on the small screen regularly when season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu this fall.