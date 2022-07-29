Kris Jenner Shows Off Makeup-Free Face In New Skincare Routine Video

Kris Jenner went makeup-free to support her daughter Kim Kardashian's new skincare products called Skkn by Kim. In the new video posted on Kim's Instagram, the "Momager" shows off the nighttime skincare routine. "[Kris Jenner] gives us a glimpse into her nighttime routine with SKKN BY KIM," the caption for the video reads. "We have to know - do you apply your Eye Cream in the same order as Kris or Kim?"

“I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing,” Kris says in the video before using a cleanser to remove all of her makeup at the end of the day,.