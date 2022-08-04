Prince William & Kate Middleton Post Meghan Markle Birthday Tribute

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton took to social media to wish Meghan Markle a happy 41st birthday on Thursday, August 4th. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dedicated a post on their Instagram Story which features a photo of the actress taken at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

"Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” the couple posted. They also wrote the same message on their joint Twitter account. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles also sent out a birthday message for Markle using a photo from the same event.

The images shared by the royal couples were taken at the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral which was the first time Markle and her husband Prince Harry attended a public event with the royal family since stepping down from their royal duties.

At the time, Prince Harry and Prince William made headlines for noticeably sitting at opposite sides of the church. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex instead sat next to Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their respective husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It was later reported that the brothers didn't interact during the events despite reports they were rekindling their relationship. A palace insider told Page Six that the brothers have no plans to interact during any of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. “At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” the source said. “There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”

