The Royal Family Could Cut Off Harry & Meghan If They Share Jubilee Details

A royal expert believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "would ruin" any chance of reconciling with the royal family if they discuss what went on behind closed doors during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. According to Page Six, biographer and journalist Duncan Larcombe recently explained that "the test really begins now" after the couple, who stepped away from royal duties in 2020, returned to California after a quick visit for the four-day celebration in London.

“They have come to the UK and to the Jubilee and really cemented themselves as royals again — which is great for their brand and something that Spotify, Netflix and Penguin will be eating up," Larcombe told Britain's Closer Magazine.

Last month, it was announced that Harry and Meghan had filmed an at-home docuseries for Netflix that is planned to be released no later than 2023. Page Six also reported that the couple will also release a podcast this summer. Larcombe believes they "will be totally cut off" if they were to reveal any private information in any of their upcoming projects.

"Clearly, an olive branch has been extended by the royal family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about [the Jubilee] weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book," he explained. "but if they act appropriately and prove they can be trusted, it could be a huge step in the right direction and the start of a new beginning.”

In March 2021, Harry and Markle sat down for a bombshell-filled interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they revealed that Meghan had been racially profiled by members of his family and an unnamed relative asked about the color of their son Archie's skin before he was born. The British media has also been called out for its unfavorable and often racist treatment of Meghan.