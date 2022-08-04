This Is The Best Chili In Florida

A warm, bowl of chili can satisfy just about anybody. Like many American faves, this special stew has different versions, especially based on the region.

If you're in the Southwest, expect heat, spice, and maybe some green chiles. A Texas bowl of chili tends to be meatier with no beans or veggies. Swing by Cincinnati and you may get a sweeter bowl packed with cinnamon, Worcestershire sauce, and even chocolate. Don't discount vegetarian and vegan chilis, either!

With that said, where can you find the tastiest bowl of chili in Florida? According to LoveFood, you need to visit LoKal for its New Mexico Chili!

Here's why writers chose this restaurant's delicious chili:

"Inspired by the Southwest, LoKal's New Mexico Chili is a fan favourite. Punters say it's got just the right amount of heat. The dish comes sprinkled with white onions and Monterey Jack cheese, and served with a side of tortilla chips."