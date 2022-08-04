This Is The Best Chili In Washington

A warm, bowl of chili can satisfy just about anybody. Like many American faves, this special stew has different versions, especially based on the region.

If you're in the Southwest, expect heat, spice, and maybe some green chiles. A Texas bowl of chili tends to be meatier with no beans or veggies. Swing by Cincinnati and you may get a sweeter bowl packed with cinnamon, Worcestershire sauce, and even chocolate. Don't discount vegetarian and vegan chilis, either!

With that said, where can you find the tastiest bowl of chili in Washington? According to LoveFood, you need to visit Slow Fox Chili Parlor for its Chili Carlos!

Here's why writers chose this restaurant's delicious chili:

"Chili is the bread and butter of this hip, hole-in-the-wall joint in Washington's Vancouver. There are plenty of delicious bowls on offer, but the Chili Carlos is the ultimate choice. It's a meat feast made with ham hock, pork shoulder and chorizo, plus peppers, onions and filling hominy. You'll get a slice of deliciously sweet cornbread with it too."