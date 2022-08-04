This Texas Restaurant Wants You To Check Your Prized Possession At The Door

This new Texas restaurant doesn't just want to serve you a delicious meal. It wants you to disconnect, too.

Newly-opened Caterina's in the Fort Worth Stockyards is an Italian restaurant serving more than pasta, salad and good wine. They're serving up an opportunity for you to disconnect.

Caterina's doesn't allow cell phones. If you're coming in to eat, you have to lock your phone in a bag that can't be accessed until you're walking out the door, according to NBC DFW. Staff have also been instructed to keep an eye out for any patrons who disobey the rule.

"We're going to kindly ask them to put their phone in the bag. We've already had that happen. Some people forget. They just have their phone in their pocket. We give them the bag. They put their phone in the bag. It's not a big deal," owner Tim Love said.

Love said the goal of the cell phone ban is to encourage disconnection and discourage distraction at the dinner table.

"If you can't possibly deal without your phone for two hours, this is not the place for you. I mean, people go to movies, they don't get on their phone," Love said.

If you need to be reached via phone for whatever reason, you can give the restaurant's phone number. Staff will then bring a landline rotary phone to the table.

In addition to the phone rule, there's a dress code as well — men are required to wear jackets. If you don't have one or forget, you can rent one from the restaurant at the front door.