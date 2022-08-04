Demi Lovato fans rejoice! The "SKIN OF MY TEETH" singer will be taking over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for three days later this month.

The late night show made the exciting announcement on social media Thursday (August 4.) "@ddlovato joins Jimmy for a three-day takeover starting Tuesday August 16th including talk, co-host, and a performance!" they wrote on Twitter. The takeover will conclude just a day before the release of her upcoming album Holy Fvck on August 19. Demi has said of the album, "HOLY FVCK takes me back to my roots. It’s a body of work that’s unapologetically me, and I can’t wait to perform it on tour for you!"

See the announcement below and look out for the takeover from August 16-18: