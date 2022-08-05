4 In Critical Condition After Apparent Lightning Strike Near White House

Four people were reported to be in critical condition after an apparent lightning strike in a Washington, D.C. park located directly across the street from the White House, the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department confirmed via NBC News.

The four victims were located with "critical, life threatening" injuries in Lafayette Square just prior to 7:00 pm. on Thursday (August 4), according to Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for the department.

The unidentified individuals included two adult males and two adult females, all of whom were transported to hospitals by first responders and listed in critical condition, though Maggiolo specified that it was undetermined whether their conditions had changed since arriving at the facilities.