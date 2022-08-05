Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Will Be Playing At Age 45 Like Tom Brady

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't have plans to play in the NFL at age 45.

Rodgers gave a firm "no, I don't" when asked by WISN sports anchor Stephanie Sutton if he saw himself playing at that age on Wednesday (August 3), which was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's 45th birthday.

"But happy birthday, Tom," Rodgers said with a smile.

The comment may seem be playful, but does provide some insight into the quarterback's NFL future.

Rodgers will turn 39 in December during what will be the first of five remaining years signed to the Packers, making him 43 during the completion of the 2026 season, so if he does complete his contract, he'll be only two years younger than the age he publicly brushed off.