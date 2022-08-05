Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Will Be Playing At Age 45 Like Tom Brady
By Jason Hall
August 5, 2022
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't have plans to play in the NFL at age 45.
Rodgers gave a firm "no, I don't" when asked by WISN sports anchor Stephanie Sutton if he saw himself playing at that age on Wednesday (August 3), which was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's 45th birthday.
"But happy birthday, Tom," Rodgers said with a smile.
The comment may seem be playful, but does provide some insight into the quarterback's NFL future.
Rodgers will turn 39 in December during what will be the first of five remaining years signed to the Packers, making him 43 during the completion of the 2026 season, so if he does complete his contract, he'll be only two years younger than the age he publicly brushed off.
Today is @TomBrady's 45th birthday.— Stephanie Sutton (@Steph__Sutton) August 3, 2022
I asked @AaronRodgers12 if he sees himself playing until that age in the @NFL.
Here is his answer. pic.twitter.com/ICemnhuQ8x
Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons and recently signed a three-year, $150.8 million deal as part of a four-year extension with the Packers ahead of his 18th NFL season.
Brady had retired, then un-retired during the offseason leading up to his 23rd NFL season.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, in February 2021.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.