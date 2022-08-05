BUKU Music & Art Project Not Returning In 2023: 'It's Time For A Change'

New Orleans' BUKU Music and Art project will not return next year, and the future of the festival is uncertain.

The two-day music and arts festival was founded in 2012 and has continued to bring together a community over the last 10 years. The 2022 festival included headliners like Tyler, the Creator and Tame Impala, per NOLA Weekend. Addressing the "BUKREWE," the festival took made the announcement on Thursday (August 4) on social media, telling followers that "it's time for a change."

"From day one, BUKU was created to be something different... a gritty yet colorful event celebrating the progressive subculture of New Orleans," the statement reads. "It became a homecoming for the most amazing bunch of beautiful weirdos ever assembled and in 10 years we accomplished exactly what we set out to do: we created a community... a community that truly matters."

Citing "a myriad of reasons," however, organizers have announced it will not return in 2023 because "the current model of BUKU needs to take a break."

"We don't know exactly what the future will look like — and that's okay as there is freedom in the unknown — but we know that we will gather again someday, in some form, bursting with creativity and purpose."