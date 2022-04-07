This Is The Best Food Festival In Louisiana

Food festivals are a great way for foodies to sample regional delicacies you may have never tried before. From food and wine festivals to food truck jamborees to festivals just for crawfish, there is a festival for everyone.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food festival in each state, calling the culinary events "a great American pastime." According to the site:

"The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festival also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

So which food festival was named the best in Louisiana?

World Championship Gumbo Cookoff in New Iberia

According to the festival's website, the annual two-day World Championship Gumbo Cookoff brings thousands of visitors each year to taste more than 100 different types of gumbo. Learn more about the festival here.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about Louisiana's best food festival:

"Cajun and Creole cuisine comes together at the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff. Each year dozens of teams and thousands of patrons line pathways and empty space around Bouligny Plaza to taste a variety of gumbos to see who will come out victorious."

Check out the full report here.