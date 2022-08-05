Cardinals Assistant Placed On Administrative Leave, Facing Serious Charges

Saxon was charged in relation to an alleged incident in which he got into an argument at a Costco in the Indianapolis area, which continued at the woman's home, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ESPN.

The assistant is accused of assaulting the woman in front of her two children at the home she shares with her mother which, according to the victim, included Saxon pushing her multiple times, which resulted in her falling into the garage door, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Saxons is also accused of yelling, "You got your gun? You might as well just shoot me now," during the incident.

Saxon's case is in a holding pattern until August 25, at which an attorney conference will take place and a trial date may be scheduled.

The Level 6 felony charge -- considered the least serious by Indiana state guidelines -- comes with a sentence ranging from six months to 2.5 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $10,000, while the Class A misdemeanor sentencing ranges from up to a year in prison, as well as a fine of up to $5,000.

Saxon, who joined Kingsbury's staff on February 6, 2019, continued to serve his position on the Cardinals staff until the team began training camp on July 26.

The veteran assistant had previously worked for five NFL teams including the Buffalo Bills (2000), Kansas City Chiefs (2001-07), Miami Dolphins (2008-10), Minnesota Vikings (2011-13) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-18).