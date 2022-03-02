Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals Make Decision On Coaching Future
By Jason Hall
March 2, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has reportedly agreed to a new contract extension, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, on Wednesday (March 2).
"Sources: #AZCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim have both agreed to terms on new contract extensions following a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015."
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.
