Here Are The Most Extreme Temperatures In Arizona History

Some states experience extreme temperatures, whether they be hot or cold. For example, Death Valley in California has reached temperatures of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The world record, which was recorded in Death Valley, was 134 degrees Fahrenheit.

Arizona is no stranger to extreme temperatures. Stacker compiled a list of each state's most extreme temperatures. The website states, "Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to create this slideshow illustrating the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state."

According to Stacker, the all-time highest temperature in Arizona was 128 degrees Fahrenheit. That temperature was recorded at Lake Havasu on June 29, 1994.

The coldest ever temperature in Arizona was -40 degrees Fahrenheit. That temperature was recorded at Hawley Lake on January 7, 1971.

On December 14th of 1967, Arizona received 38 inches of snowfall. In September of 1970, the state had 11.4 inches of precipitation, which was the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation in the state's history.

