Here Are The Most Extreme Temperatures In Texas History

Some states experience extreme temperatures, whether they be hot or cold. For example, Death Valley in California has reached temperatures of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The world record, which was recorded in Death Valley, was 134 degrees Fahrenheit.

Texas is no stranger to extreme temperatures. Stacker compiled a list of each state's most extreme temperatures. The website states, "Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to create this slideshow illustrating the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state."

According to Stacker, the all-time highest temperature in Texas was 120 degrees Fahrenheit. That temperature was recorded in Seymour on August 12, 1936.

The coldest ever temperature in Texas was -23 degrees Fahrenheit. That temperature was recorded in Tulia on February 12, 1899.

In December of 1929, Texas received 26 inches of snowfall. In July of 1979, the state had 42 inches of precipitation, which was the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation in the state's history.

