Joe Jonas Trolls Nick As He Marks Anniversary Of Iconic Jonas Brothers Song

The Jonas Brothers may be one of the biggest bands around, but at the heart of it all, they are still brothers. And brothers love to troll each other. Joe Jonas couldn't pass up the opportunity to troll his younger brother Nick Jonas as the latter celebrated a milestone anniversary of one of their biggest songs.

Nick recently took to his TikTok to mark the 15th anniversary of the Jonas Brothers' "S.O.S." by sharing some fun facts about the hit song. Captioning the video, "Time flies when youre having fun," he revealed that he wrote the song in a hotel room in New York City when he was 13. He also told fans that the song, which is still one of his favorites to play live, almost had a different sound than the iconic opening guitar riff we all know and love.

Taking note of Nick's video, Joe saw the opportunity to poke fun at his brother, sharing a reaction vid of his own on Instagram. The video starts off normally, with Joe nodding along to Nick's facts, before it abruptly cuts to a greenscreen clip of Joe as a banana (and an avocado) dancing along as the younger JoBro imitates what the original guitar line sounded like.