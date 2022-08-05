LISTEN: Former Patriots Player Crashed Car To Avoid Bill Belichick's Wrath

Former New England Patriots offensive lineman and current iHeartMedia radio host Rich Ohrnberger claims he once crashed his car in order to avoid the wrath of head coach Bill Belichick.

Ohrnberger, who hosts The Hartman & Rich O Show alongside Steve Hartman on XTRA 1360, revealed he once overslept during the day of a Patriots training camp session and feared the stern head coach would cut him.

“I’m five minutes to being officially late, and I’ve got a 15 minute drive ahead of me,” Ohrnberger said during Thursday's (August 4) episode of The Hartman & Rich O Show. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’”

Ohrnberger then saw what he described as a "dinged up" church van and decided to ram the vehicle in order to have an excuse to be late for the Patriots' practice.

“I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car,’” Ohrnberger said while laughing. “… It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting.”