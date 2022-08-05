Matthew Stafford Dealing With Injury 'Abnormal For A QB,' McVay Says

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with right elbow pain that head coach Sean McVay described as "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," claiming it was much more common among baseball pitchers, on Thursday (August 4) via ESPN.

Stafford, 34, who played through elbow pain during the 2021 season -- which resulted in a Super Bowl LVI victory -- and received an injection during the offseason, didn't throw during the Rams' spring workouts as the team continued to monitor his recovery.

The quarterback did, however, throw during individual and 7-on-7 drills Thursday, but was absent from team reps and McVay said earlier in the week that he didn't anticipate Stafford taking part in the reps until after the team leaves training camp on August 10.

McVay told ESPN that Stafford and the Rams' athletic training staff "tried some things in the offseason" in an effort to lessen pain in his throwing elbow and that they went into training camp with the goal of having a "modified approach and a progressive build."

"Could he do it? Yes," McVay said. "Is that the best thing? We didn't think so. And I think I've got a responsibility to try to make decisions that are in the best alignment using medical experts and talking with Matthew. And so all of those things combined led to where we're at right now. And it is an ever-evolving process, but we are really taking over these next couple weeks, seeing how they go."

Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory after being acquired by the franchise in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions during the previous offseason.

The former No. 1 overall pick finished the 2021 season with 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns -- which matched a career high set in 2011 -- and 17 interceptions on 404 of 601 passing during the regular-season, as well as 1,188 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions on 98 of 140 passing during four postseason appearances.