North Carolina Couple 'In Shock' After Powerball Win

While lottery players across the country crossed their fingers and hoped for the best in the recent billion-dollar Mega Millions drawing, one lucky couple in North Carolina were celebrating winning a different prize.

Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, purchased a $3 Quick Pick Online Play ticket for the July 18 Powerball drawing. It wasn't until he was checking his emails one morning that he realized the ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls called during the drawing as well as the Powerball to win $50,000, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Thanks to the 3X Power Play multiplier, that prize tripled, giving him a $150,000 win. Gosselin immediately told his wife about the win.

"I was just eating my breakfast when he told me," said Joan Gosselin, his wife. "Then the screaming started."

Both Gosselin and his wife couldn't believe they had won. "My wife was screaming and we were both just surprised and a little bit in shock," he said. "She kept saying, 'We did it, we did it.'"

Gosselin claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (August 4), bringing home a total of $106,516 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he and his wife plan to do with their new winnings, he told lottery officials they plan to take a vacation to the Midwest.