Popular Go-Kart Chain Planning Second Arizona Location

By Ginny Reese

August 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A popular go-karting and arcade facility is planning to open a second location in the Phoenix metro. ABC 15 reported that the second location will be in Glendale.

The company, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, is named after the famous race car driver Mario Andretti. The newest location will be next to Topgolf across from State Farm Stadium.

According to a company spokesperson, the newest location will be a 96,000-square-foot facility with a multi-level indoor karting race track.

There will be an arcade unlike any other, along with a two-story laser tag arena, duckpin bowling, a restaurant, a bar, and a 6,000-square-foot venue space. The new location will also have some virtual reality attractions and a full sensory immersion experience for the players.

