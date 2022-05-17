Arizona Getting 'First-Of-Its-Kind' Indoor Go-Kart Center

Plans have been approved for a company wishing to construct a new indoor go-karting center, reported 12 News. The Chandler City Council approved the preliminary design plans just last week for the venue, which will include a bowling alley, arcade, and laser tag arena.

The company, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, plans to build a 96,000-square-foot entertainment center on a 10-acre site in Chandler. The facility is considered to be a "first-of-its-kind" for the area.

The company's planning documents state:

"Andretti Karting facility will not only have one of the best and most challenging indoor karting tracks in the world, but will include restaurants, bars, bowling, new and first-experienced Virtual Reality games, and large event spaces.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games complements the surrounding area with a unique offering that will provide employment opportunities and entertainment uses that promote economic activity."