Roof Collapses At Arizona Grocery Store After Heavy Rains

Overnight rains caused part of the roof to collapse at one Arizona grocery store. 12 News reported that part of the roof at a Bashas' store in Peoria caved in after the storms.

Firefighters say that the roof likely collapsed due to the overnight storms that took place in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4th. The incident is still under investigation.

According to Ashley Shick, Bashas' Director of Communications, that store location will be closed indefinitely. Bashas' previously announced that the Peoria location would close on September 18th.

A statement from the company said, "We’re at a juncture with the store’s lease, and it is customary at such times for us to evaluate a store’s past performance as well as its anticipated future performance. Based on this evaluation, we have come to the decision, regretfully, to close this location."

One resident was planning to stop by the store on her way to take her children to school, but she saw the parking lot taped off. She told 12 News, "Oh my gosh, the storm was awful. Overnight, it was probably the most rain we've seen in a really long time."