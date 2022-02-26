Texas Man Shoots At Restaurant Workers Over BBQ Sauce Argument

By Dani Medina

February 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man from Houston, Texas, is accused of shooting restaurant employees over an argument about barbecue sauce.

Andre Thomas, 36, is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglar of habitation after he grew angry that there wasn't enough barbecue sauce in his to-go order, according to Click 2 Houston.

The incident occurred at the Dickey's BBQ Pit on Shady Drive in northeast Harris County in January.

According to Click 2 Houston, Thomas picked up his to-go order and left the restaurant. He then called the restaurant "angry and upset" because "they did not give him enough BBQ sauce in his to-go order," Harris County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Jill Wells said. Employees tried to appease Thomas and fix the situation, but he angrily went back into the restaurant.

"Now, he’s verbally threatening them (saying), 'I’ll come back and shoot up the place,'" Wells said.

Thomas initially left the restaurant, but he never left the parking lot. Wells said Thomas waited for the employees to leave. He followed the workers down the road and shot into their car.

"He strikes one of the complaint victims five times, breaking a bone in their arm. The other victim, thank goodness, was not shot," Wells said.

Thomas has a criminal history dating back to 2009. He was already out on bond at the time of the incident, facing five other felony bonds, including retaliation, harassment, felon in possession of a weapon, assault of a police officer and assault on a family member.

