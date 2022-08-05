This Is Louisiana's Best College Town

Louisiana is home to many fantastic universities that each offer students a different college experience, from small-town liberal arts schools to competitive academic universities in the heart of one of the country's biggest cities.

Far & Wide searched small cities around the country to find the best college town in each state, including this popular school destination in Louisiana. To determine the list, the site used data from publications like USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews and Best Value Schools.

According to the report, Monroe was named the best college town in the state. This small town in northern Louisiana is home to the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the best college town in Louisiana:

"Not only does the University of Louisiana provide a youthful energy to the city of Monroe, but its museums, garden and zoo are what make this college town a favorite of College Ranker.

Monroe, with a population of about 48,000, is home to companies like Chase and CenturyLink that provide job opportunities for graduates from the university, where pharmacy and business studies are prominent."

Check out the full list here to see the best college town in each state.