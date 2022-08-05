This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History

The monster Mega Millions jackpot prize is no longer in our reach. That $1.3 billion went to someone in Illinois— even though they haven't claimed it yet. But it's those huge jackpots that keep people interested in trying their luck every few months.

Are you one of those people who buys a lottery ticket when the jackpot reaches a certain amount? Or better yet, have you ever won!?

Lottery blog Jackpocket compiled a list of the biggest lottery wins in every state. In their list, they included the biggest prize won on a single ticket.

In Arizona, the largest lottery prize was $410 million in a Mega Millions drawing held in June 2020. The jackpot was the first Mega Millions winner in the state. A married couple from Glendale took home the winnings. The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K on 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Glendale. The claimant elected the cash value option and received nearly $317 million.

Here's the full list of biggest lottery wins in every state.