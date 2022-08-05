This Is Washington's Best College Town
By Zuri Anderson
August 5, 2022
College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities.
Far & Wide got curious and found the best college town in every state. Researchers looked at several rankings and sources to determine their list, including USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews, Best Value Schools, and more.
According to the website, the best college town to visit in Washington is Bellingham!
Writers also explained why they picked this city:
"Home to Western Washington University, Bellingham welcomes more than 17,000 students. There are forests and waterways that lead to the nearby Canadian border to provide Bellingham's 90,000 residents with an abundance of outdoor recreation.
"Reviews.org selected Bellingham for having less than 250,000 people to give it a more small-town feel. Plus, the unemployment rate and low cost of living earned it a place in the ranking's top 10."
TripAdvisor has plenty of recommendations when it comes to activities in Bellingham, from nature tours and museums to the city's farmers market.
