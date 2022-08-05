This Is Washington's Best College Town

College towns make for awesome places to live, whether you're attending college or not. These bustling centers have plenty of youthful energy and plenty of things to do. From restaurants and bars to live music, theaters, and sporting events, there's usually no shortage of activities in these cities.

Far & Wide got curious and found the best college town in every state. Researchers looked at several rankings and sources to determine their list, including USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews, Best Value Schools, and more.

According to the website, the best college town to visit in Washington is Bellingham!