Vehicle Plows Through New Mexico Parade Causing Several Injuries

A vehicle plowed through a New Mexico parade celebrating Native American culture, causing several injuries. Today reported that the incident occurred at the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.

Videos of the incident were shared to social media. The parade was underway when a tan SUV appeared out of nowhere, forcing people to run out of the way. Parade spectators can be heard screaming and shouting. The vehicle continued barreling through the parade, not slowing down at all.

An incident alert was sent out by the City of Gallup, stating, "Fortunately, no spectators or parade participants have been reported as struck by the vehicle." However, the New Mexico State Police said that multiple people were injured.

According to the City of Gallup, "The vehicle and its three occupants" were taken into custody. No names have been released.

The emergency alert stated, "There have been reports of shots fired but nothing has been confirmed at this time. Gallup Police are on the scene and an investigation is underway."

