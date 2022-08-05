Video Shows NASCAR Champ Kyle Busch, Family Escape Mall Of America Shooting

Video captured inside Mall of America shows two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and his family among the crowd of people frantically trying to escape after gunshots were fired on Thursday (August 4.)

Busch, 37, wearing a t-shirt displaying his nickname 'Rowdy,' is seen quickly walking out holding his son's hand as screams are heard in the background of the video shared by FOX 55 Fort Wayne news director Andy Paras.

Busch's wife, Samantha, confirmed she and her family were present at Mall of America when gunshots were fired.

"If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe," Samantha wrote on her Instagram story. "Praying others inside are too."