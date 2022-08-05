Video Shows NASCAR Champ Kyle Busch, Family Escape Mall Of America Shooting
By Jason Hall
August 5, 2022
Video captured inside Mall of America shows two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch and his family among the crowd of people frantically trying to escape after gunshots were fired on Thursday (August 4.)
Busch, 37, wearing a t-shirt displaying his nickname 'Rowdy,' is seen quickly walking out holding his son's hand as screams are heard in the background of the video shared by FOX 55 Fort Wayne news director Andy Paras.
Busch's wife, Samantha, confirmed she and her family were present at Mall of America when gunshots were fired.
"If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe," Samantha wrote on her Instagram story. "Praying others inside are too."
Chaos and confusion at @mallofamerica. Making people go outside. #mallofamerica pic.twitter.com/NzMvI7iK6m— Andy Paras (@AndyParas) August 4, 2022
.@KyleBusch and family have exited @mallofamerica safely after reports of a shooting/incident.— Noah Lewis (NASCAR) (@Noah_Lewis1) August 4, 2022
Kyle & Brexton can be seen trying to leave the mall as others flee in a video posted by @AndyParas (seen below).@SamanthaBusch said the family is “out and safe” in a post. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/L2qC4HaQGg
Mall of America, the largest mall in the United States, was placed on lockdown shortly after shots were fired in a Nike store on Thursday, KSTP reports.
The incident stemmed from a fight between two groups at the cash register of the store at around 4:15 p.m., Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges confirmed.
One group left the store, but someone armed with a handgun returned to fire at least three shots at the store before fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported in relation to the shooting and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.