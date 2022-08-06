Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Why Kids Choose Not To See Britney Spears

In a new interview with Daily Mail, Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline spoke out about why their kids have chosen not to see her.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” he said. Federline later revealed that “there were a lot of things going on that I didn’t feel comfortable with," though he didn't specify what. “They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time, I can tell that sometimes, it hurts to be in that position," he continued. "So, I made sure all my kids can come to me at any moment and discuss anything. The boys – all my kids – know that they come to me and to my wife and discuss anything."

Federline and Spears share two sons — Preston and Jayden. They both decided not to attend their mother's wedding to Sam Asghari back in June. Federline said of the situation: “[The boys] were happy for her, but they decided that, as they’re not seeing her right now, they made the decision not to go to her wedding."