Britney Spears' Sons Won't Be At Her Wedding To Sam Asghari

As Britney Spears gets ready to walk down the aisle to marry fiancé Sam Asghari surrounded by family and friends, two important people in her life won't be there: her sons.

As first reported by TMZ, Spears and Asghari are getting married on Thursday (June 9) in Los Angeles in front of around 100 guests, including the singer's brother Bryan. Her parents and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears were not expected to be in attendance, but the outlet reports her two sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston Federline and 15-year-old Jayden James Federline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, will also be absent from the wedding.

Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan confirmed that the teens won't be at the intimate California ceremony on Thursday but they wish their mother and new step-dad well, TMZ reports.

"Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," he said.

Asghari and Spears have been together since 2016 after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. In September, following the end of her conservatorship battle, he popped the question and the pair got to work preparing for their long-awaited wedding.

Adding to their "fairytale" life, they announced earlier this year they were expecting their first child together. However, they revealed the "devastating" news last month that they had "lost our miracle baby" after suffering a miscarriage. While they lived with the "deepest sadness," Asghari thanked fans for their support and said, "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future."