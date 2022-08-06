Machine Gun Kelly Scorns 'Idiot' Who Vandalized 'Wrong' Tour Bus

By Dani Medina

August 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram story to scorn the "fan" who vandalized one of his tour buses with a homophobic slur ahead of his concert in Omaha, Nebraska, earlier this week.

We reported on Thursday (August 4) that one of the "my ex's best friend" singer's four tour buses was vandalized. Someone spray-painted "RAP DEVIL F-----" on one side and drew a penis ejaculating on the other side.

MGK addressed the situation in a video on his Instagram story captioned, "couldn't even do the crime right smh"

"You're so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus... wrong bus, you f------ idiot. Do the first part of the crime right," he said.

The "gfy" singer continued, "I was by the buses 'til 4:30 a.m., which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spray paint a d---. You could have been at home, cuddling with your partner or doing something and instead you were like, 'God dammit I just wish he'd go up to his hotel room so I could spray paint this d---.

"They washed it off before I even saw it. Aren't you sad? I'm still in bed. I didn't even get to enjoy it. You suck."

Omaha police are currently investigating the incident, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Machine Gun Kelly
