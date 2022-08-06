Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram story to scorn the "fan" who vandalized one of his tour buses with a homophobic slur ahead of his concert in Omaha, Nebraska, earlier this week.

We reported on Thursday (August 4) that one of the "my ex's best friend" singer's four tour buses was vandalized. Someone spray-painted "RAP DEVIL F-----" on one side and drew a penis ejaculating on the other side.

MGK addressed the situation in a video on his Instagram story captioned, "couldn't even do the crime right smh"

"You're so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus... wrong bus, you f------ idiot. Do the first part of the crime right," he said.