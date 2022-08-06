This Photo Of Austin Butler's Ex & GF Will Mess Up Your Perception Of Time

Sorry in advance if this ruins your day. 🤣

A photo has resurfaced from the High School Musical 2 premiere in 2007 that has everybody going absolutely insane. In the photo you can see Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler's ex girlfriend, crouching over to shake the hand of an excited fan. That fan is none other than Butler's current girlfriend, Kaia Gerber. In the photo, Vanessa was 19 years old and Kaia, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, was 6.

Austin, 30, and Vanessa, 33, dated for nine years before splitting up in January 2020. Kaia, 20, and Austin, were first linked in December 2021.

The photo has made the rounds on social media and it has since become a meme. Shocking.

"His ex meeting his new gf," one user said.

"The picture of Vanessa and Kaia really put it into perspective 🥴," said another.

"The way Elvis and Priscilla also had a 10 year age gap…," another user said, referencing Butler's role as Elvis Presley in the biopic that was released in June.

You can see the photo for yourself below!