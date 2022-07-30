Another 'High School Musical' Star Is At East High & Fans Are Going Crazy

Alright, what's going on!?

First Vanessa Hudgens... Then Zac Efron... and now Kaycee Stroh?! High School Musical's "Martha Cox" just shared a TikTok inside East High, the iconic high school where the hit Disney Channel movie was filmed. Her video comes days after "Troy Bolton" himself shared a nostalgic photo at the school's entrance and weeks after "Gabriella Montez" did the same thing.

We seem to be noticing a pattern here...

"Does anybody recognize where I am? Oh snap!" Stroh says as she walks through the legendary cafeteria where her famous lyrics — "Hip hop is my passion! I love to pop and lock and jam and break" — came to life on top of a lunch table. The video has received over 1.6 million views since it was posted early Saturday (July 30) morning.

"WHAT IS HAPPENING," one user commented.

"THERES SOMETHING THEYRE NOT TELLING US," said another.

"If I see Ashley Tisdale there next, I’m going to scream," another user said.