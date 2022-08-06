Watch Måneskin Hilariously Ask People To Vote For Them At The VMAs

By Yashira C.

August 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Måneskin have been super active on TikTok as of late — and now they've posted a video about their recent Best New Artist VMA nomination.

In the funny clip, the band's drummer Ethan is seen asking people if they have heard of the band and if they would vote for them at the VMAs. Unfortunately, almost everyone responds no or flat-out ignores him — even a dog. "Sooooo @MTV we could totally win Best Unknown Artist at the VMAs 💀," they wrote in the caption. Eventually, the drummer is taken by surprise when one man responds with a "yes." See fan's reactions in the comments below:

how can anyone not know who maneskin is omg
they don't know who måneskin is, that's a red flag undeed🚩

Watch the TikTok below:

@therealmaneskin

Sooooo @MTV we could totally win Best Unknown Artist at the VMAs 💀 Vote for us at vote.mtv.com ❤️

♬ original sound - Måneskin

The Italian rockers recently opened up in an interview about their favorite show they've played in the United States. “That’s tough,” singer Damiano David shared. “For me, it’s still Bowery Ballroom in New York. We came from playing huge festivals and then we got to New York for our first US gig, and it was really small with no boundaries between us and the crowd." He added, "It was super crazy and energetic, also being the first time playing in the US made it a bit special."

