Watch Måneskin Hilariously Ask People To Vote For Them At The VMAs

Måneskin have been super active on TikTok as of late — and now they've posted a video about their recent Best New Artist VMA nomination.

In the funny clip, the band's drummer Ethan is seen asking people if they have heard of the band and if they would vote for them at the VMAs. Unfortunately, almost everyone responds no or flat-out ignores him — even a dog. "Sooooo @MTV we could totally win Best Unknown Artist at the VMAs 💀," they wrote in the caption. Eventually, the drummer is taken by surprise when one man responds with a "yes." See fan's reactions in the comments below:

how can anyone not know who maneskin is omg

they don't know who måneskin is, that's a red flag undeed🚩

Watch the TikTok below: