At Least 9 Injured In Downtown Cincinnati Shooting

At least nine people were injured during a shooting that took place in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday (August 7) morning, according to local police.

Police were present at the scene when the suspect was actively shooting and an officer discharged a shot, though it's not known whether the bullet struck the suspect, Cincinnati Police Department Lt. Colonel Mike John said during a news conference via NBC News.

The shooter then "fled the scene" and police said no one is currently in custody in connection to the incident.

Most of the victims experienced "lower extremity injuries" and none are reported to be "in critical condition," according to John.

A large crowd was present at the scene but quickly dispersed after officers shot "two bang balls" into the air in an effort to clear the way for emergency services to provide aid to the injured victims.

The suspect was described as wearing a white shirt and dark pants based on preliminary information.

Investigators were present at the scene and seeking witnesses for more information. Police also confirmed that camera footage would be reviewed in the ongoing investigation.

At least two people were shot in separate incidents in the Central Business District of downtown Cincinnati, though police have not confirmed publicly whether the shootings were linked.

No additional information about the status of the victims or details about the suspected shooter were provided as of Sunday morning.