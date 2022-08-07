BLACKPINK Announces Date For First Comeback Single "Pink Venom"
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 7, 2022
BLACKPINK has announced the date and details for their upcoming pre-release single "Pink Venom." A month before their new album BORN PINK drops in September, the K-pop stars will give fans a taste of their highly-anticipated comeback with the new single on Friday, August 19th at 1:00 P.M. KST. which is 12:00 A.M. EST.
Along with the announcement, BLACKPINK also unveiled a release poster for the single. "Yasss finally," one fan wrote in the comment section of their Instagram post. "I'm ready for BLACKPINK in your area," wrote another excited fan. "Make way... queens are coming," commented one BLACKPINK fan account.
Fans were also excited that the announcement came right at midnight KST on August 8th, which marks the anniversary of the beloved girl group. After announcing their official comeback last month, BLACKPINK shared an announcement trailer on social media with all the details on their new album, world tour, and their next single. So far, the group has released a music video for their song "Ready For Love" which featured Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé's realistic three-dimensional avatars from their recent in-game concert for PUGB Mobile called "THE VIRTUAL."
In addition to the highly-anticipated comeback, member Jennie was recently seen in the first trailer for The Weeknd's upcoming HBO Max series The Idol. Along with the trailer came an update to The Idol's IMDb page, which shows that the singer will be featured in all six episodes of the show.