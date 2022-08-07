BLACKPINK Announces Date For First Comeback Single "Pink Venom"

BLACKPINK has announced the date and details for their upcoming pre-release single "Pink Venom." A month before their new album BORN PINK drops in September, the K-pop stars will give fans a taste of their highly-anticipated comeback with the new single on Friday, August 19th at 1:00 P.M. KST. which is 12:00 A.M. EST.

Along with the announcement, BLACKPINK also unveiled a release poster for the single. "Yasss finally," one fan wrote in the comment section of their Instagram post. "I'm ready for BLACKPINK in your area," wrote another excited fan. "Make way... queens are coming," commented one BLACKPINK fan account.