BLACKPINK Makes Official Comeback Announcement
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 6, 2022
BLACKPINK has officially announced their long-awaited comeback. The group's label confirmed that they will be releasing new music next month and are preparing for a massive world tour later in the year.
The press release from YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK's members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are in the "final stages of recording a new album. However, the album itself likely won't be released in its entirety in August. The release also explained that next month will kick off "a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.” The K-pop superstars' last full-length studio effort THE ALBUM was released in October 2020.
Ready to blink your eyes for this? It's official: @ygent_official just confirmed that @BLACKPINK is returning in August. The girls are currently gearing for a comeback and will shoot their music video sometime mid-July. We've missed you! 🖤❤ #BLACKPINK #BLACKPINKCOMEBACK pic.twitter.com/A3cPoG8tut— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) July 6, 2022
In addition, the label also promised that the group's international tour would be the "largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group." YG Entertainment continued, “A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time. On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”
Aside from the comeback announcement, it's been an exciting time for the K-pop group. According to Billboard, BLACKPINK became the first musical act to reach 75 million subscribers on YouTube. The group was named the most-subscribed artist on the platform after they surpassed the 65.5 million mark to take over the title from Justin Bieber.