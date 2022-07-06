BLACKPINK Makes Official Comeback Announcement

BLACKPINK has officially announced their long-awaited comeback. The group's label confirmed that they will be releasing new music next month and are preparing for a massive world tour later in the year.

The press release from YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK's members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are in the "final stages of recording a new album. However, the album itself likely won't be released in its entirety in August. The release also explained that next month will kick off "a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.” The K-pop superstars' last full-length studio effort THE ALBUM was released in October 2020.