Jennie Of BLACKPINK's Role In The Weeknd's 'The Idol' Revealed
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 19, 2022
More information on The Weeknd's long-awaited HBO series The Idol has finally been revealed. On Sunday, July 17th, the first official trailer for the show dropped and gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect. Along with the trailer came an update to The Idol's IMDb page, which displays that BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim will be featured in all six episodes of the show.
Jennie was seen in two different frames throughout the just over 1-minute teaser. While there are no official details on Jennie's character and how she will fit into the plot, previous reports claimed that she will likely play a supporting role. The show will follow a rising pop star and her romance with a Los Angeles club owner who secretly doubles as a cult leader. The "Blinding Lights" singer and Lily-Rose Depp will portray the lead characters. Pop icon Britney Spears has been rumored to make a guest appearance on the show, as well.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie will appear in all 6 episodes of ‘The Idol,’ according to IMDb. pic.twitter.com/qipGC5Uonf— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 18, 2022
Rumors of Jennie appearing on the show in some capacity first sparked this summer after a report from South Korea's TVDaily revealed she was offered a role. In 2021, Jennie and The Weeknd also sparked collaboration rumors after they were seen having dinner together in November and were seen hanging out again shortly after Halloween weekend.
The Weeknd's The Idol has hit some bumps since being announced late last year. In April, it was revealed that the show was taking a new creative direction after its director Amy Seimetz formally dropped out of the project, with Levinson stepping into the role.
The show has no official release date yet, with the trailer simply stating "Coming Soon."