Jennie Of BLACKPINK's Role In The Weeknd's 'The Idol' Revealed

Rumors of Jennie appearing on the show in some capacity first sparked this summer after a report from South Korea's TVDaily revealed she was offered a role. In 2021, Jennie and The Weeknd also sparked collaboration rumors after they were seen having dinner together in November and were seen hanging out again shortly after Halloween weekend.

The Weeknd's The Idol has hit some bumps since being announced late last year. In April, it was revealed that the show was taking a new creative direction after its director Amy Seimetz formally dropped out of the project, with Levinson stepping into the role.

The show has no official release date yet, with the trailer simply stating "Coming Soon."