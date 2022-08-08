BLACKPINK Shares Dates & Cities For "BORN PINK" World Tour

Is BLACKPINK coming to your area? The group has announced the dates and cities for their upcoming world tour. After releasing a comeback trailer at the beginning of the month, BLACKPINK has revealed the first batch of dates for their BORN PINK world tour. The tour will kick off in Seoul on October 15 and 16th before the group will immediately head to North America where they will perform 10 shows in seven different cities across the United States and Canada.

Here are the planned fall 2022 US dates: