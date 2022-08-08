BLACKPINK Shares Dates & Cities For "BORN PINK" World Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 8, 2022
Is BLACKPINK coming to your area? The group has announced the dates and cities for their upcoming world tour. After releasing a comeback trailer at the beginning of the month, BLACKPINK has revealed the first batch of dates for their BORN PINK world tour. The tour will kick off in Seoul on October 15 and 16th before the group will immediately head to North America where they will perform 10 shows in seven different cities across the United States and Canada.
Here are the planned fall 2022 US dates:
- October 25th: Dallas
- October 29th: Houston
- November 2nd: Atlanta
- November 6-7: Hamilton
- November 10-11: Chicago
- November 14-15: Newark
- November 19: Los Angeles
At the end of November, BLACKPINK will head to Europe and then to Asia and the Middle East to ring in the new year. Fans need not worry if their city isn't listed yet because BLACKPINK promises more dates will be listed at a later date.
In addition to the world tour, BLACKPINK will also be dropping their new album BORN PINK in September and the recently announced pre-release single called "Pink Venom" is set to drop on Friday, August 19th. After a pause, the group officially announced their comeback on July 5. A press release from YG Entertainment confirmed that they were in the "final stages of recording a new album" and that August will kick off "a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.” The release also revealed that their upcoming tour would be the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.” BLACKPINK's last album was 2020's The Album, which featured hits including "How You Like That," "Ice Cream" (ft. Selena Gomez), and "Lovesick Girls."