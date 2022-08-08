Dollywood To Open Park's Largest Rollercoaster Ever

Tennessee's favorite theme park will soon be a lot bigger thanks to a new attraction coming next year.

Dollywood Parks and Resorts announced recently that the park's largest ever roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, will open in Spring 2023 as part of Dollywood's $500 million park expansion that was announced last year, per WKRN.

Dollywood gave fans their first look at the new $25 million six-acre, three-point-launch Vekoma coaster, which includes nearly 4,000 feet of track, in a video posted to the park's Instagram page. Officials added that the coaster can reach up to 48 miles per hour and has a height requirement of 39 inches.

In the video, roller coaster lovers can imagine what it will be like flying down the bright orange track as it weaves up and down, twisting side to side as it zooms past waterfalls and through tunnels, reaching a height of 66 feet. Even the park's namesake Dolly Parton left a comment saying, "Now this looks like fun! Can't wait!"