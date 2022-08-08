Ezra Miller Facing Felony Burglary Charges In Vermont

The Flash actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. Miller allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a Vermont home.

Vermont State Police posted a report online where they stated that they were notified by residents of County Road in Stamford, Vermont of a potential burglary on May 1. “Several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present," they said. "As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling," they added.

On Sunday night (August 7), the actor was “ultimately located” and issued a citation for an arraignment hearing on September 26. According to the outlet, it's still uncertain if Miller knew the residents of the home. Back in April, the actor was arrested in Hawaii for suspicion of second-degree assault at a private get-together. Police said that Miller “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead." The actor was also arrested in March for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.