Justin Bieber Writes Apology To Instagram User "It's Been Eating Me Up"
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 8, 2022
Justin Bieber has issued an apology to an unknown Instagram user of his own volition. The singer posted the heartfelt message to his Instagram Story on Sunday, August 7th, in which he revealed that he left a snarky comment on a person's post.
His apology read, "For some reason, I commented on some guy's page, "sad existence" because he was doing something I thought was dumb." Bieber continued writing, “Not quite sure why I felt the need to write that. If he was doing what makes him happy who am I to say anything." The singer added, “Hope it didn't hurt his feelings, it's been eating me up all day," before apologizing to the un-named person, "To the dude I wrote it to, man I'm sorry."
The apology follows Bieber's return to the stage months after canceling shows on the Justice World Tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The hitmaker took to Instagram to share photos from his onstage comeback and shows some love to his fans who waited for him to make a recovery. "Love you guys and I missed you," he captioned the post.
In June, Bieber announced that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which led to facial paralysis. In a video message on Instagram, he showed fans his condition. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face," he said in the video. "So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."