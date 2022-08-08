Justin Bieber Writes Apology To Instagram User "It's Been Eating Me Up"

The apology follows Bieber's return to the stage months after canceling shows on the Justice World Tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The hitmaker took to Instagram to share photos from his onstage comeback and shows some love to his fans who waited for him to make a recovery. "Love you guys and I missed you," he captioned the post.

In June, Bieber announced that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which led to facial paralysis. In a video message on Instagram, he showed fans his condition. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face," he said in the video. "So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."