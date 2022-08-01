Justin Bieber Makes Triumphant Return To Stage After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is back! The superstar made his triumphant return to the stage nearly two months after a medical diagnosis forced him to postpone several tour dates.

Bieber stepped out in Italy on Sunday (July 31) for the Lucca Summer Festival, his first performance since postponing the U.S. leg of his Justice Word Tour in June, per People. He shared a behind-the-scenes look before the set in an Instagram video,

In a behind-the-scenes video shared to his Instagram, an excited Bieber can be seen walking down a tunnel alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber, as the other performers hype him up. Standing in a prayer circle, the "Peaches" singer made sure to shoutout everyone there as he spoke about how grateful he was to be performing again.

"What a great, great evening. Wow," he said, adding, "I'm just so grateful to be back. I love each and every one of you guys so much."

He continued to express his gratitude while on stage, E! News reports, telling the crowd, "Guys I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back. It's so good to be here."

Hailey Bieber added her own sweet tribute to her husband, taking to her Instagram Stories to share a look at Bieber performing for the crowd, captioning the video, "One thing I know for certain is you can't keep this guy down..."

On June 10, Bieber revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left the right side of his face partially paralyzed. He made the decision to postpone several dates of his tour to focus on healing and recovery. In a video shared on his Instagram, he updated followers on his progress and showing why he was "just physically, obviously not capable" of doing the shows.