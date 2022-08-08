Kim Kardashian Shares Texas Whataburger Employee's Viral TikTok

By Ginny Reese

August 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas TikToker got some recognition from a celebrity. My San Antonio reported that Kim Kardashian shared a viral TikTok made by a Texas Whataburger employee.

The TikToker, Aliza Reynosa, 23, posted a video calling out everyone who judges her for working at a fast food restaurant.

In the video, Aliza shares the message that "a job is a job." She told MY San Antonio that she received messages from others who called her out for "just working at Whataburger."

Aliza said, "I'm working at Whataburger and I'm in my Whatabag every week. My bills are paid and then some. I'm living my life. I'm happy."

Aliza's TikTok video was shared by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram story. The caption was a simple, "I Love You." Since the video was posted, it's racked up more than 3.9 million views and 795,000 likes.

Aliza's viral videos can be found on her TikTok page.

